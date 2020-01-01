NEWS Liam Payne has teased there could be a One Direction documentary Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Strip That Down' hitmaker has hinted there could possibly be a documentary about the boy band in the works to mark their anniversary.



Asked by Dubai newspaper, The City Times, if he remembered the last time he visited the country, he said: "It's hard for me to remember gigs because it was a blur of planes, sound checks and screams. I think we filmed a show [here] and it'll be part of a documentary around an anniversary."



There has long been talks about a One Direction reunion after the band - Niall Horan, Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson - took an indefinite hiatus back in 2016, a year after Zayn Malik left the band, with Liam previously revealing One Direction's solo careers are just a warm up for an epic reunion.



He shared: "It suddenly struck me today that actually what we're doing right now is going to make this bigger, because we can do five concerts in one concert at a time it's going to be the most amazing thing ever! So I think everyone who's not enjoying the One Direction break at the moment, just know that this is like a super important time for us to be able to give you the best show ever. This is like the warm up stage - that's what it feels like to me anyway."



Meanwhile, Niall Horan is quite keen on a reunion too as he confessed he is already starting to miss parts of being with the 'What Makes You Beautiful' hitmakers.



He said: "Every now and then you're like, 'Fookin' hell, where is everyone?' You're sitting in an airport lounge, they call you for a plane, and you don't stand up initially because you're waiting on ­everyone else, you know? 'Oh, Louis'll be back from the toilet in a minute.'"