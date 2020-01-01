NEWS Adele and Harry Styles tipped a server a whopping £1,500 Newsdesk Share with :







The famous duo are currently holidaying in the Caribbean with James Corden and the pair made the generous tip as they dined at the Caribbean Fishmarket in the Virgin Islands.



A copy of the receipt was shared by local bartender Yahya, which showed the famous friends tipping the waiter $2020, which was 400 per cent more than the original bill.



Yahya wrote: "When Harry Styles and Adele give your friend a nice 2020 New Years tip."



Adele is no doubt enjoying her break away after a tough year, which has seen her file for divorce from her husband Simon Konecki and lose an impressive amount of weight.



Meanwhile, a source previously claimed Adele feels "alive" following her split.



A source shared: "She is definitely getting ready both mentally and physically to promote new music. It seems it will happen later this year. She talks about last year as a very difficult year, and she's said in the past that creating new music is almost like therapy. You can tell that she is ready to share with her fans. She is so busy, but her life is better-rounded than it was before. She is very fulfilled being an artist. New music is still a big deal for her, and she feels alive and happy ... Her son had some time off from school, so they have taken a few small trips. They recently vacationed in Utah, took a boating tour on Lake Powell and hiked the slot canyons. Adele very much enjoys U.S. nature and wanted to show Angelo around historic sites. Adele loves Los Angeles and lives a great life with her son. She likes to keep her life private for both her and her son and is able to do that in LA. She co-parents with Simon, and they seem to get along and spend time together with Angelo as well."

