Liam Payne hints at One Direction anniversary documentary

Liam Payne has teased a One Direction documentary could be in the works.

The singer was a member of the boyband until it went on an indefinite hiatus in 2016, and released his first solo album, LP1, in December.

Speaking to Dubai newspaper the City Times during a recent promotional trip to the country, the Strip That Down hitmaker confessed he couldn't remember the last time he visited the country with his bandmates.

"It’s hard for me to remember specific gigs because it was a blur of planes and sound checks and screams,” Liam, 26, said.

However, he does remember one gig in the area, teasing: “I think we filmed that show and it will be part of a documentary around an anniversary.”

The band – which was formed on The X Factor U.K. in 2010 and consisted of Liam, Louis Tomlinson, Harry Styles, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik – will celebrate it's 10-year anniversary in July this year.

Zayn was the first to release his debut album, Mind of Mine, in 2016, following his departure from the hugely successful boyband in March, 2015, with his sophomore album Icarus Falls released in December 2018.

Niall and Harry both unveiled their debut albums in 2017, with Liam releasing his solo effort, LP1, last month.

While Louis' solo album is reportedly set to be released on 31 January.