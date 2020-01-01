Pink donates $500,000 to Australian bushfire relief effort

Pink has pledged $500,000 (£381,865) to help those in Australia affected by bushfires ravaging the country.

The national bushfire death toll reached 18 on Sunday, with more than 1,500 homes destroyed in blazes this season across New South Wales and Victoria.

While stars including Kim Kardashian and Selena Gomez took to social media to urge fans to donate what they could to the relief efforts, Pink, real name Alecia Beth Moore, said she is "totally devastated" and is pledging a donation of half a million dollars "directly to the local fire services that are battling so hard on the frontlines."

"My heart goes out to our friends and family in Oz," she added.

Selena also shared a link to an article on Instagram, urging her 164 million followers to donate and penning: "Absolutely devastated by the fires in Australia.

"Praying for everyone affected and all of the first responders. I'm making a donation and would love if you would consider doing the same if you can."

Meanwhile, Kim alerted her fans on Instagram Stories to the fact that "over half a billion animals have been killed in Australia", and shared on Twitter: "Climate change is real."

Kelly Rowland also reflected on the devastation in a candid clip, where she and her son Titan, five, sent their well-wishes, as she penned in the caption: "As the world welcomes a new year, let us keep all those affected by the horrific fires in Australia in our hearts.

"While the devastation to OUR environment, the wildlife and of course the human toll grows, let's hold each other up with love and prayer."