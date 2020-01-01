NEWS Stormzy, Ed Sheeran and Burna Boy set for second week at Number 1 Newsdesk Share with :







The new Official Chart: First Look, which airs on BBC Radio 1 today between 6pm – 7pm, offers a first glance of the Top 20 ahead of Friday's Official Singles Chart Top 100. The chart is based on preliminary sales and early streaming reports.



Stormzy, Ed Sheeran and Burna Boy look set to continue their reign of the Official Singles Chart this week with Own It. Own It became the first Number 1 of the new decade last Friday, and gave Stormzy his third chart topper in 12 months - the first time a British rapper has achieved the feat in more than 10 years, since Tinie Tempah (2009-10).



Justin Bieber is on course for the highest new entry of the week with latest single Yummy. Yummy starts the week at Number 8, if the Canadian superstar maintains his position until Friday, Yummy will become Bieber’s 18th UK Top 10 hit, almost 10 years on from his first - Baby ft. Ludacris - back in March 2010. See all of Justin Bieber’s singles and where they charted in the UK.



2019 breakthrough star Lewis Capaldi is on track to dominate this week’s Top 20 with three entries riding high still - Before You Go (2), Someone You Loved (6) and Bruises (12). His album Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent was confirmed by the Official Charts Company earlier this week as the biggest album of 2019.



After teasing the track on Boxing Day, Birmingham rapper Mist opens the week just outside the Top 40 with latest release Savage (49). The dancehall flavoured Zeph Ellis production is Mist’s first single since his ‘47’ collaboration with Wala, Steel Banglez and Stefflon Don.



