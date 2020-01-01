NEWS David Foster helped organise Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's Canadian getaway Newsdesk Share with :







The music producer has revealed he put the flame-haired royal and his actress wife - who is an old school friend of David's wife Katharine McPhee - in contact with someone, who helped them organise their secluded holiday home in Vancouver Island, Canada.



He shared: "I felt honoured that I was able to help Meghan there, because I'm a Canadian and we're a commonwealth country, we're the Crown's. It's important to us, so I grew up with that kind of sentiment. I was really happy to be able to help them to find a respite just to take a little time off ... The owner has allowed this to happen through me, and I was happy to facilitate. I don't know what their next plans are, but I know that it was reinvigorating for them to spend some downtime. This is a great testament to my hometown of Victoria that they were able to go under the radar for so long."



And the singer and songwriter was only "happy to help" the couple, who he and his wife Katharine were "drawn" to the moment he met them.



Speaking to DailyMail.com, he added: "Katharine went to school with Meghan and her sister went to school with Meghan. We actually met Meghan and Harry at D-Day in London maybe a year ago. Immediately we were drawn to them, like everybody is, and I was just happy to help. I was just happy through my friend to facilitate what I could for them, and it looked like they had a great rest. They're a young modern family. I'm sure they want to balance their commitment to the crown and be a 2020 family."



