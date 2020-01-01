NEWS Pink has pledged to donate $500,000 to battling the Australian wildfires Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Just Give Me A Reason' hitmaker has vowed to donate the hefty amount to help support the terrible fires Down Under as well as encouraging others to donate too.



Sharing links to where others can donate to her seven million Instagram followers, Pink captioned it: "I am totally devastated watching what is happening in Australia right now with the horrific bushfires. I am pledging a donation of $500,000 directly to the local fire services that are battling so hard on the frontlines. My heart goes out to our friends and family in Oz (sic)"



Also pledging their support for those working to limit the devastation of the fires include Naomi Watts, Hugh Jackman and 'Suicide Squad' star Jai Courtney



Naomi wrote: "This was my last eve in Byron, NSW, Australia. To get a sense of how beautiful the wildlife regularly sounds... Please turn up the volume. The fires have been truly horrendous. It’s so upsetting and worrying. So much wildlife already lost.|



"And still much of the summer ahead. My heart goes out to those who’ve lost loved ones and homes. Big gratitude to the brave firemen who literally haven’t stopped during the holidays!! Heartbroken for all the animals, plants and land... for rain #tbt (sic)"



Whilst Hugh shared: "We want to express our deep gratitude to the people in Australia who are fighting these devastating bushfires Our hearts are with everyone impacted especially those who have lost homes businesses and loved ones This is an immense tragedy for our home country #AustraliaBushfires. (sic)"



Jai wrote: "AUSTRALIA IS BURNING. And it's getting worse. People have died. More are missing. Thousands of homes have been lost. Tens of thousands of people are displaced. 15million acres of land have been burned (23,000sq miles) killing and destroying the habitats of thousands of species of wildlife and wiping out a total area way bigger than New York City. (sic)"