NEWS Trey Songz sued for alleged sexual battery







Trey Songz has kicked off 2020 with a $10 million (£7.6 million) lawsuit accusing him of sexual battery.



A Georgia woman only identified as "Jane Doe" claims the Bottoms Up hitmaker, real name Tremaine Neverson, assaulted her while partying at the E11even nightclub in Miami, Florida as they rang in 2018.



In court papers obtained by The Blast, she explains they initially hit it off while attending a New Year's Eve bash at rap mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs' home, where Songz reportedly invited her to join him as he continued the celebrations.



However, she alleges the musician took advantage of her as they sat at a VIP table: "(Neverson) sexually assaulted and battered JANE DOE by proceeding to forcefully place his hand under her dress, without her consent, and attempting to insert his fingers into JANE DOE'S vagina without her consent or permission."



The accuser claims she soon discovered she wasn't the only woman Songz had allegedly violated at the venue.

The suit continues, "Another female who was in attendance at the nightclub with the group confided to JANE DOE that NEVERSON had also put his hands down her pants and had placed his fingers into her buttocks without her consent earlier that same night."



She is suing for assault, battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.



Representatives for Songz have yet to respond to the allegations, but the news emerges less than four months after a domestic violence lawsuit filed against the 35-year-old star was dropped.



Andrea Buera had sued him for assault, following an incident at a Hollywood Hills party in 2018, but Songz denied the accusations, and in September, the plaintiff voluntarily requested the case be dismissed with prejudice, preventing her from re-filing the claims at a later date.