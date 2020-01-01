NEWS Rod Stewart and son Sean investigated over New Year's Eve party bust-up Newsdesk Share with :







Rod Stewart and his adult son Sean Stewart have been summoned to appear in court in Florida following an altercation with a resort employee on New Year's Eve.



The Maggie May hitmaker and his family were at the upscale Breakers Resort in Palm Beach on Tuesday when they tried to enter a private event held in the children's section of the venue.



The Stewarts were denied access and asked to leave the area, but the singer and his son Sean allegedly lost their cool over the incident, and confronted one unidentified employee at the check-in desk.



According to a police report obtained by the New York Post's Page Six, former reality star Sean stood "nose-to-nose" with the worker and "shoved" them backwards, before Rod "stepped toward (the victim) and threw a punch", hitting them in the "left ribcage area".



Police were called over the altercation, and the Stewarts were questioned over the clash.



They claimed the employee had become "argumentative" with the group, which "in turn caused them to become agitated", but Rod subsequently "apologised for his behaviour in the incident".



Cops noted that the run-in had been caught on surveillance cameras, with footage seemingly showing Rod and Sean to be "the primary aggressors," with the veteran rocker appearing to "intentionally strike (the victim) against (their) will".



No arrests were made at the time, but the alleged victim plans to pursue charges against the father and son, who could face a count of simple battery.



They have been ordered to appear in Palm Beach County Criminal Justice Complex on 5 February.

Representatives for the Stewarts have declined to comment on the news.