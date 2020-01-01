Jennifer Lopez landed Ruth Bader Ginsburg meeting after extending tour invite

Jennifer Lopez scored a meeting with Ruth Bader Ginsburg after initially inviting the iconic U.S. judge to attend one of her tour dates.

The Hustlers star reveals she and her fiance, retired baseball ace Alex Rodriguez, had celebrated their engagement last March by watching Ginsburg's RBG documentary, which chronicled her groundbreaking career and her marriage to Martin D. Ginsburg, her husband for over five decades until his death from cancer in 2010.

They were so moved by the film, Lopez decided to contact the 86-year-old Supreme Court Justice and offer her VIP seats to the Washington, D.C. stop on her It's My Party tour.

"On the day that me and Alex got engaged (sic), we watched her documentary that night, and it was really about her marriage, a lot of it. Yes, it was about her accomplishments and everything she's done on the bench, but it was also about this amazing marriage that she had of support, mutual support and understanding," J.Lo explained to Variety. "And me and Alex, we were just so taken with it, we reached out to her because I was about to go on tour."

Ginsburg turned down the concert invitation, and instead urged Lopez and Rodriguez to pay a visit to her offices while they were in town.

"She invited us to her chambers to see her," Lopez continued. "She was like, 'The concert's a little bit late for me, but I would love to meet you, I'd love to sit with you.' And we sat there in her chambers, and we talked about a lot of things, it was a great meeting.

"She's an amazing lady, definitely somebody to look up to," the mother-of-two gushed.