NEWS SZA has collaborated on new music with Sam Smith Newsdesk







The 29-year-old singer/songwriter -whose real name is Solána Imani Rowe - has revealed that she has teamed up with Sam, 27, to work on some unreleased music.



When asked during a Twitter Q&A with fans, "Would u ever collab with Sam Smith?", she replied, "Salready done luv." And she confirmed a collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, telling fans: "Now das already cut n recorded."

SZA also revealed that she will release new music in 2020.



Another fan said: "are we getting anything this year ma'am i'm STARVING," and she replied: "I'd say the date me and punch jus discussed .. but that would stress me n build uneccesary [sic] pressure.. short answer is yes (sic)".

Fans can expect a number of guest artists on SZA's new music as she previously explained that she had been working with Justin Timberlake, Brockhampton, and producer Jack Antonoff.



Speaking about Justin, she said: "We made a really cool song and I couldn't believe it. We're on the same label [RCA Records] I heard, which I didn't know until yesterday. And he was like, 'I wanna work with you' and I was like, 'Why?' And he was like, 'Shut up, let's just make stuff.' And we did and it was really great."

