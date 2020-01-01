NEWS Zayn Malik's 17-year-old sister has reportedly given birth to her first child Newsdesk Share with :







Safaa Malik wed her boyfriend Martin Tiser, 18, in her hometown of Bradford, Leeds in September, just a few days after she turned 17, and the pair are now said to have welcomed a baby daughter together.



According to MailOnline, a picture of the baby has been shared online, although her face was hidden.



The picture included a message, which revealed the tot's name is Zaneyah and that she weighed 8lbs 3oz.



Following the wedding last year, Safaa's mother Trisha took to Instagram to share some photos from the big day.

She captioned a collection of images: "My baby girls big day (sic) and added some heart emojis."



Zayn's sister Waliyha, 21, shared a picture of the wedding cake on Instagram, which featured the date and a 'Mr and Mrs Tiser' sign.



And Safaa's groom Martin took to his own Instagram page to thank people for their well-wishes after their traditional Nikkah ceremony.



He wrote: "Thanks to all of you who support us. We so appreciate that."



Safaa's family also shared pictures of her baby shower in October.



Zayn's mother and father Yaser are still based in Bradford, where he grew up, along with his siblings, including oldest sister Doniya, 28.



The former One Direction singer is very close to his family, with Waliyha appearing in the 'Story of My Life' music video alongside him.



In the 1D film 'This Is Us', fans saw the kindhearted star buy a house for his family after vowing to look after them once he found fame.



Trisha said: "We never had enough money to buy our own house. We always lived in rented accommodation, so Zayn knew how very important it was for me to have my own place."



And she previously revealed 26-year-old Zayn's close bond with Safaa but insisted none of her daughters would follow their brother into the music business.



She said: "None of the sisters will follow Zayn's footsteps into a music career... He'll tease his sisters, he'll hug them and they might have an argument like brothers and sisters do. He spoils the younger one."