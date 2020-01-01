Justin Bieber pays tribute to wife Hailey in steamy new track Yummy

Justin Bieber has seemingly made reference to his sex life with his wife Hailey in his sensual new track Yummy.

The 25-year-old hitmaker dropped the first cut from his much anticipated fifth studio album on Friday, and the song is an unapologetic tribute to his romance with the model, 23.

On Yummy - Bieber's first solo release since the pair tied the knot - the star makes it clear Hailey's "got that yummy-yum", as he sings: "Any?night, any day / Say the word, on my way / Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe / In the mornin' or the late / Say the word, on my way."

The lyrics in the first verse are more overtly about their intimate relationship.

"Bonafide stallion," Justin croons. "It ain't no stable, no, you stay on the run / Ain't on the side, you're number one / Yeah, every time I come around, you get it done (You get it done).

"Fifty-fifty, love the way you split it / Hundred racks, help me spend it, babe / Light a match, get litty, babe / That jet set, watch the sunset kinda, yeah, yeah / Rollin' eyes back in my head, make my toes curl, yeah, yeah."

But as the song comes to a close, the I Don't Care star makes it clear his relationship is more than just sexual, gushing: "Hop in the Lambo', I'm on my way," he sings. "Drew House slippers on with a smile on my face / I'm elated that you are my lady."

Justin and Hailey first dated back in 2016 and rekindled their romance in 2018, before getting married later that year. They celebrated their first anniversary with a second ceremony in September.