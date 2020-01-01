Stormzy scores third Number 1 single with a little help from Ed Sheeran and Burna Boy

Stormzy scores the UK's first Number 1 song of 2020 and the decade as Own It climbs to the top spot on this week's Official Singles Chart.Own It ft. Ed Sheeran and Burna Boy climbs from 5 to 1 to earn Stormzy his third chart-topper in the UK in 12 months, following Vossi Bop and Take Me Back To London (with Ed Sheeran) in 2019. The track scores 57,000 chart this week, including 6.6 million streams.In a new video interview with OfficialCharts.com, Stormzy reacts to scoring his third Number 1 single: “When we shoot, we score! Big up Ed and Burna Boy. Honestly, I’m so grateful. Anyone who listens to me, supports me, buys my music, streams my music or comes to my shows, you lot have changed my life. Words aren’t enough, but thank you.”The last British rapper to score three Number 1 singles in the space of 12 months was Dizzee Rascal over 10 years ago, who landed a trio of chart-toppers with Holiday, Dirtee Disco and Shout between September 2009 and June 2010.Own It earns Nigerian singer-songwriter Burna Boy his first Number 1 and Ed Sheeran his ninth in total.Stormzy beats strong competition this week from Lewis Capaldi, who zooms from 12 to Number 2 with Before You Go.Harry Styles’ Adore You places in the Top 10 for the first time today (7). Christmas songs dropping out of this week's Top 40 – except last week's Number 1, Ellie Goulding's River (28) - means a flurry of songs rebound or make huge climbs up the chart. Two tracks enter the Top 10 for the first time: Endor's Pump It Up leaps 28 places to make its Top 10 debut at 8, and This Is Real by Jax Jones ft. Ella Henderson vaults 35 spots to 9 to become Jax's sixth Top 10.The Weeknd’s Blinding Lights reaches a new peak of 11, while Camila Cabello's My Oh My ft. DaBaby soars from 49 to 13, marking her 12th UK Top 40 hit. Falling by US singer Trevor Daniel zooms 31 places to 14; Frozen's Into The Unknown by Idina Menzel & Aurora is up 43 spots to 19; and Young T & Bugsey's Don't Rush ft. Headie One hits a new high at 20.New entries this week come from, D-Block Europe, who enter at 29 with No Cellular Site, and J Hus lands at 33 with No Denying.Further down, there are new peaks for Darkoo & One Acen's Gangsta (22); Tom Walker's Better Half Of Me (30); No Idea by US hip-hop star Don Toliver (39); and The Box by American rapper Roddy Ricch (40).