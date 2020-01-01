Jennifer Lopez reduced to tears by fiance Alex Rodriguez's Christmas gift

Jennifer Lopez was reduced to tears when her fiance Alex Rodriguez gave her a stunning pair of emerald earrings for Christmas.

The singer/actress showed off her new jewels as she posed with her husband-to-be at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala on Thursday night, where she was honoured with the Spotlight Award.

Jennifer teamed the earrings with a gorgeous floral dress, and spoke to U.S. TV show Extra about her emotional reaction to Alex's generous gift.

"I was seriously blown away," she smiled. "I got tears in my eyes, not because of how amazing they were, but that he would do something like that, surprise me in that way. It was so touching. My mom was there and she was like, 'Why you crying? You deserve it!' and that made me cry more... It has been an incredible holiday season for us."

Jennifer enjoyed a hugely successful 2019, with her movie Hustlers already being tipped for Oscar success. And it looks like 2020 will be equally impressive - as the mother-of-two is set to play the Super Bowl Halftime Show alongside Shakira on 2 February.

Speaking about the upcoming gig, Jennifer tried to remain quiet, but failed to hide her excitement about the performance.

"I cannot tease or reveal, but we are rehearsing," the 50-year-old told Entertainment Tonight. "I started in December, now it's crunch time. We're all coming back, we're all excited. It's going to be a great show, what can I tell you? We're going to try to give the best Super Bowl ever."