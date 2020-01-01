Trace Cyrus no longer engaged

Miley Cyrus's brother Trace Cyrus has confirmed he and Taylor Lauren Sanders are no longer engaged.

The 30-year-old musician proposed to his former fiancee in late 2018, but the romance is over, according to a New Year tweet.

"Happy New Year!!!" he wrote. "This year I don't have any specific goals. I just want to focus on my family, music, & fitness all I can! Some of u might already know but I'm recently single & extremely thankful to have my family around me during this time. I've just been feeling so blessed lately!"

He goes on to thank his sister Miley "for always being there for me...", adding: "Love you sooo much sissy!"

Miley also went through a painful break-up last year, ending her short-lived marriage to Liam Hemsworth.

This is Trace's second failed engagement - he asked actress Brenda Song to be his wife in 2011.