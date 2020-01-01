NEWS Justin Bieber has released his first new solo single in five years Newsdesk Share with :







The 25-year-old singer has dropped the new track 'Yummy', which will feature on his upcoming fifth studio album, and his frequent collaborator Jason 'Poo Bear' Boyd features as a co-writer and producer.



Justin - who tied the knot with model Hailey Baldwin in 2019 - pays tribute to his love on the new track, singing: "I'm elated that you're my lady. Yeah, you got that yummy yum, that yummy yum, that yummy yummy."



Justin previously revealed his excitement for his return to music after a self-imposed hiatus.



He said: "As humans we are imperfect. My past, my mistakes, all the things that I've been through, I believe that I'm right where I'm supposed to be and God has me right where he wants me. I feel like this is different than the previous albums just because of where I'm at in my life."



From May 2020, Justin will embark on an extensive US tour in support of his new music. The tour will wrap up on September 26th in East Rutherford, New Jersey at MetLife Stadium.



Justin also announced a new YouTube docuseries, called 'Justin Bieber: Seasons', which will air later this month.

The series will follow the singer as he makes his highly anticipated first album in four years after he shocked fans by axing his world tour in 2017.



A statement read: "The show is a raw, powerful and intimate look at Bieber's process of creating music and the motivation for this new album told through the lens of his closest confidants, friends, collaborators and Bieber himself."



The docuseries marks a personal moment in the '10,000 Hours' hitmakers life as he first began his music career by posting home videos of himself singing on the video platform. He was later discovered by talent manager Scooter Braun and was offered his first recording contract with Island Def Jam when he was 15-years-old.



Justin added: "When I was getting started, YouTube provided me a platform and a community where I could share music, experiences, and moments with my fans. It feels great to partner with YouTube for this original documentary series. I want my fans to be part of this journey."