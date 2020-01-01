NEWS Nick Gordon had 'black stuff coming out of his mouth' when he died Newsdesk Share with :







The ex partner of the late Bobbi Kristina Brown passed away on New Year’s Day on Wednesday (01.01.20), and the dispatch audio from the Orange County and Orlando Fire department who responded to the 911 call claims there was a mysterious black substance coming from his mouth when he died.



In the call, the operator says: "Patient is 30-year-old male, not conscious, not breathing. Caller advised black stuff coming out of his mouth and he is not breathing.”



The Maitland Police Department have also released a statement about Nick’s passing, whom they refer to as Nicholas Bouler.



The statement reads: "Entry was made into the room, where members of the Maitland Fire & Rescue Department began providing care to an unresponsive individual later identified as Nicholas Bouler.



“Nicholas Bouler was transported to Advent Health Altamonte Springs where he was pronounced deceased. This case is under active investigations by Detectives with the Maitland Police Department. Once the investigation is complete, we will be able to release additional information.”



The District 5 Medical Examiner's Office have confirmed Nick’s autopsy was conducted on Thursday (02.01.20) morning, however, results will not be in for two to three weeks pending further investigation and testing.



Nick’s passing was confirmed by his attorney Joe Habachy, and whilst he didn’t reveal the "specific circumstances" of Nick's death, the lawyer admitted his client had "worked hard" to "stay sober".



He said: "My heart is heavy today after learning that my long time client Nick Gordon died at the young age of thirty.

"While I cannot speak to the specific circumstances of his death, I can say that it's been truly heartbreaking to have witnessed firsthand the total devastation that drug addiction has wreaked upon a group of young friends, all of whom were loved and had immense potential.



"Despite all of the incredible challenges Nick faced over the last few years, I can honestly say that he worked hard to hold his head up and stay sober and that he genuinely wanted a happy, healthy life with his family more than anything else.



"My heart goes out to the family and friends Nick leaves behind and to any other families dealing with the losses and heartache caused by drugs."