Selena Gomez shares private photos of her fabulous year to ring in 2020

Selena Gomez has shared private moments from her life in 2019 with fans on Instagram to celebrate the New Year.

The Taki Taki hitmaker took to the photo-sharing platform on New Year's Day (01Jan20) with memories never-before-seen in public from her incredible past year, sharing dozens of her favourite moments online.

Selena highlighted the many moments she spent in 2019 hanging out with friends and loved ones, sharing photos of herself petting Taylor Swift's cat, as well as attending Kacey Musgraves' concert with a group of girlfriends. The 27-year-old star also reminisced about her trip to Kenya, her charity work with America's Make-A-Wish Foundation, and the making of her new album Rare, her first studio album in four years and her third solo release overall.

Selena has already scored a number one hit from Rare, following the chart-topping success of her first single from the release, Lose You to Love Me.

Rare reaches listeners on 10 January (20).