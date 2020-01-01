Pusha T dismisses rumours of Clipse album comeback

Pusha T has shut down rumours suggesting he is resurrecting his hip-hop duo Clipse for a new album, branding the speculation "wishful thinking".

The rapper rose to fame as one half of the group, alongside his brother No Malice, and they embarked on an indefinite hiatus following the release of 2009's Til the Casket Drops.

Both Pusha and No Malice have raised fans' hopes of a studio reunion in recent years, but they hadn't released any new material until October (19), when they both featured as Clipse on Kanye West's track Use This Gospel, from his Christian album Jesus is King.

They subsequently confirmed plans to perform together at Pharrell Williams' Something in the Water festival in their native Virginia this spring (20), and on New Year's Day (01Jan20), a post on an unverified Instagram account under the name Re-Up Gang Records, referencing the Re-Up Gang group the Clipse stars previously formed with fellow MC Ab-Liva, sparked reports that the duo was preparing to drop new music by featuring a photo of Pusha and No Malice as kids.

The accompanying caption read: "NEW YEAR. NEW CLIPSE ALBUM. 2020 PYREX VISION #reupgang #theclipse #2020".

However, Pusha was quick to dismiss the idea of a chart return.

Commenting on the post, he wrote, "Wishful thinking...but see y'all at Something In The Water for sure."