Katy Perry: 'Orlando Bloom pulls the poison out of me'

Katy Perry has credited her fiance Orlando Bloom for "pulling the poison out" of her.

The Dark Horse hitmaker spoke to Vogue India in a cover interview for the publication's Values issue, and gushed over the positive effect her partner has had on her mental health.

Reflecting on a particularly tough period between 2017 and 2018, Katy admitted that she struggled to get out of bed, sharing: "In the past, I had been able to overcome it, but this time something happened that made me fall down too many flights of stairs."

But upon finding love with the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, Katy confessed the pair learned to draw out the negativity from each other and find the positives in life.

"Orlando is like a sage," she claimed. "When we first met, he said we would pull the poison out of each other, and we really do. It's exhausting, but we really hold each other accountable.

"I've never had a partner who was willing to go on an emotional and spiritual journey like Orlando... It's challenging, because you're facing all the things you don't like about yourself."

The couple first began dating in early 2016, and while they split a year later, the Hollywood duo reconciled in 2018. Bloom popped the question last year.