NEWS Olly Murs has hailed his girlfriend Amelia Tank an 'amazing woman'







The 'Wrapped Up' hitmaker has been dating the 27-year-old finance industry professional - who also moonlights as a bodybuilder - since July, and they've just celebrated "their own" Christmas together.



And whilst reflecting on his "positive" year, the 'Heart Skips a Beat' hitmaker admitted he couldn't be more happier.



Sharing a carousel of images to show his highlights of 2019, including one of the pair in helmets next to a quad bike in the desert, Olly wrote: "Wishing all my followers the happiest new year!! 2019 was a very positive year for me ... winning The Voice with Molly, toured my album, had long overdue knee surgery, and met an amazing woman in the process!! 2020 I'm ready for ya! Love you all, and HAPPY NEW YEAR!! (sic)"



The 35-year-old hunk gushed before the festive holiday about how excited he was to be with Amelia after spending the past four years single and feeling "lonely" at Christmas.



He said: "I'm going to spend some time with her really, it's been amazing. I haven't had a girlfriend for four years at Christmas, it's been a bit lonely. So this year is going to be great.



"I'll be enjoying that, and spending time with my family, watching 'The Voice' when it comes out. I've had a great end of year. This is new for me.



"I had a girlfriend four years ago but this feels completely different, it feels fresh and feels new. They always say when you're always looking for something and then it comes along, this is what it's supposed to feel like."



On their festive plans as a couple, he added: "We're spending Christmas Day with our families and then we're having our own Christmas together. It's going to be nice. We're not living together yet, but whoah, I can barely look after myself! Who knows? I'm in a great place and I love being with her so we'll see."



The pair first met at a gym in Essex after they had exchanged flirty messages on Instagram over summer 2019.