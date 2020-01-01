Sam Smith reflects on 'tough' decade following gender reveal

Sam Smith is embracing "confidence and freedom" after experiencing a "crazy mix of happy and sad" during the past decade.

The 2010s saw the Stay with Me hitmaker rise to fame as one of Britain's most successful music stars, but last year, the singer came out as non-binary, revealing a preference for the pronouns they and them.

Opening up about the emotional journey they've been on alongside a vacation snap, Sam discussed the struggle to find their gender identity in a candid Instagram post on New Year's Eve.

"So, tomorrow is 2020. Wow. I find times like these are this crazy mix of happy and sad, where we look back at the last 10 years and think of all we've been through in our lives," the 27-year-old shared. "Seeing you all post throwback photos and moments made me message my friend from school and ask if she had any photos from 10 years ago when I was 17."

Referencing a second photo of the star, then aged 17, posing in a black suit, quirky shirt, and rose brooch, Sam continued: "I found this ICONIC picture above.

"This picture made me emotional because the confidence and freedom I've felt the last year is EVERYTHING I had those 10 years ago."

They continued: "The kid in this picture went to school every day in their non-binary gloriousness and ignored every stare or verbal taunt that was thrown their way. That kid never left.

"So, to all you beautiful humans on the last day of 2019, my only advice after my very short time on this earth is... FEEL IT ALL!!!!"