Hailee Steinfeld sparks rumours about ex Niall Horan's infidelity with new song

Hailee Steinfeld has sparked rumours that her ex-boyfriend Niall Horan cheated on her, after releasing what appeared to be a diss track called Wrong Direction.

The actress and singer dropped her latest tune on her YouTube page on New Year's Eve, with fans quick to jump to conclusions about the leading lyrics.

In the song, Hailee sings: "I don't hate you/I just hate all the hurt that you put me through/And that I blame myself for letting you/Did you know that I already knew?

"Couldn't even see you through the smoke/Lookin' back, I probably should have known, but I just wanted to believe that you were out sleepin' alone."

Elsewhere in the track, Hailee references her ex's huge "ego", as she croons: "On my tip-toes, but I still couldn't reach your ego, guess I was crazy to give you my body, my mind.

"Everyone thinks that you're somebody else, you've even convinced yourself."

While Hailee never refers to the subject of the song by name, her followers quickly assumed it was about Niall when she revealed its title last week - as it appeared to be a pointed dig at the star's former band One Direction.

Hailee and Niall reportedly called it quits on their romance months ago, with sources telling Us Weekly the couple struggled to find time for one another, but remain friends.

They were first linked in January, 2018, and were photographed kissing for the first time in August that year.