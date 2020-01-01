Mariah Carey's Twitter hacked on New Year's Eve

Mariah Carey's Twitter account appeared to have been hacked on New Year's Eve as it was filled with numerous racist slurs and bizarre comments.

While it is unclear who is behind the hack, the perpetrator shared a number of racially insensitive jibes and comments in an apparent trolling effort.

"Personally I don't think racism is real, it's just p**sy boy talk," one tweet read, while another added, "Eminem has a small penis," referencing the We Belong Together hitmaker's feud with the rapper.

Although Mariah has yet to comment on the incident, Twitter users were quick to react to the situation.

"Hacking Mariah Carey is a federal offense so I hope it was worth it!" one user wrote, while another added, "Can whoever hacked Mariah Carey's Twitter also hack her bank account and give me 10,000,000 dollars?"

A third user remarked: "Mariah Carey is the last celebrity to be hack in the 2019 and The entire decade! Another achievement for the skinny icon, we stan a queen."

The posts have since been removed, but the hack doesn't seem to have affected the star, as she spent the holidays in Aspen, Colorado with her eight-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe and beau Bryan Tanaka. She also celebrated her festive classic All I Want For Christmas Is You topping the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time and becoming the first number one of the '20s.

The achievement landed Mariah her 19th chart-topper and made her the only artist to top the Billboard Hot 100 in four decades.