NEWS The xx have teased new music is on the way Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Crystalised' hitmakers - comprised of Jamie Smith, Romy Madley Croft and Oliver Sim - are known to be working on their fourth studio album and it looks like fans will get to hear their new tunes soon.



Alongside a black and white snap of the group taken by photographer Willy Vanderperre, they wrote on Instagram: “Looking forward to 2020!



"We’ve all been working on new music can’t wait to share it with you!



"Hope you have the best new year!”



The trio's last studio album was 2017's ‘I See You’, and in 2018 they released remix LP ‘Remixes’.



Last summer, bassist-and-vocalist Oliver gave an update on the progress of their new material.



He said: “I’ve done a lot of work with Romy in the last couple of weeks. “I’ve done a lot of work with Jamie, but we haven’t had that moment yet of all three of us being in the room together.”



He added that they've been working on individual projects “as if we’re making our own records”.



Away from the band, singer-and-guitarist Romy has co-written a number of tracks, including Dua Lipa and Silk City's mega-hit 'Electricity', while Jamie co-wrote Florence + The Machine’s ‘Big God’ and is listed as a producer on Mark Ronson and Miley Cyrus’ ‘Nothing Breaks Like A Heart’.



Meanwhile, the band perviously opened up about the "pressure" they felt recording their second album, 2012’s 'Coexist'.



Oliver said: "There was so much pressure from ourselves about: What do people like about us? What makes us sound like us? What do we need to hang onto?



"When we're thinking like that, at our worst, we can end up sounding a bit like a parody of ourselves."



And he also admitted that a large part of the pressure came from his own struggles with alcoholism, and "fighting the idea of being an adult".



He added: "I was going out a lot with the excuse that I was celebrating - 'celebrating' - the past few years.



"Just fighting the idea of becoming an adult. Some friends had started to mellow a bit, and I didn't want to ...



"And with alcohol, like a lot of things, it's all or nothing for me. So right now it's just nothing."