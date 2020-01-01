NEWS Neil Tennant has hinted The Pet Shop Boys could play Glastonbury this summer Newsdesk Share with :







The 65-year-old star - who is one half of the synth-pop duo with Chris Lowe - refused to say whether or not the 'West End Girls' hitmakers are playing the Somerset music extravaganza's 50th anniversary in June. Buy tickets below.



During an interview with Nicki Chapman on 'The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show' on Thursday morning (02.01.20), the presenter said: "Talking of live work, you’re going to be touring the UK later this year … I can’t see Somerset down there … you know I’m thinking perhaps Glastonbury."



He then replied: "Somerset, um of course Glastonbury is in Somerset..."



To which she probed: "It is…"



Determined not to give a definite answer, Neil said: "Well um ... um ... I’m um... (sic)"



Nicki then asked: "Have I put you on the spot?"



And he agreed: "You have put me on the spot, let’s just leave me there… (sic)"



She then concluded: "I’ll keep everything crossed!"



Last summer, the pair joined The Killers on stage during their headline set on the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm.

Brandon Flowers and co performed a cover of Elvis's 'Always On My Mind' with the duo.



The last time they played Glastonbury themselves was in 2010, when Gorillaz, Muse and Stevie Wonder headlined.

The 'Rent' stars head out on their first-ever greatest hits tour, 'Dreamworld: The Greatest Hits Live' in in May and June, which kicks off on May 28 at The O2 in London, before wrapping at Glasgow's SSE Hydro on June 6, days before Glastonbury - which takes place between June 24 and June 28.



Search and buy tickets safely and securely below.