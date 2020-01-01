NEWS Matt Goss was treated for PTSD after his mother died Newsdesk Share with :







Matt's mother Carol died in 2014 after battling cancer and he has revealed that he sought treatment for Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) as he struggled to cope with the loss.



Speaking on the 'White Wine Question Time' podcast, Matt said: "I actually went to see a grief counsellor after mum passed. She said I had PTSD because of what happened, and it didn't compute with me."



Matt revealed his mother's death was "very violent" in the end and he found it difficult to watch.



He explained: "It’s a memory that I've never spoken about, but it's one of those things that it's not just about leaving, it's the things that go into trying to keep her alive and trying to maintain her dignity.



"We got her an IV and that ruptured her stomach and it was a very, very violent experience that I saw.



"I knew that I wouldn't have a mother within 12 hours and sure enough it was 12 hours later she passed.



“It was something that I've worked through. I managed to not see it every day now, but it was something that I'm glad I was there because that really was probably my mom's final moment."



Matt also admitted he wishes he had asked his mother more about her favourite things before she died.



He said: "I didn't have that conversation. I was so terrified. I wish I'd gone back there and been less fearful and ask the questions that could keep me company now, you know, things that would allow me to paint a wall a certain colour that she loved."



