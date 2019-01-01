The Weeknd regrets attempts to settle unrest between fans on Twitter

The Weeknd was left wishing he'd kept quiet after checking in with fans on Twitter on Monday night as they hounded him for news on his forthcoming album.

The musician, real name Abel Tesfaye, took to the site to chat with fans, but immediately regretted trying to get to the bottom of some apparent unrest on the site.

"why is everyone just arguing on here?" the 29-year-old singer tweeted.

However, as fans of the Can't Feel My Face hitmaker flocked to beg him to release new music, the star soon began to wish he'd not bothered.

"i'm sorry I asked," he jokingly tweeted just minutes later.

That didn't stop The Weeknd, whose last album, Starboy, dropped in 2016, from sharing more thoughts on his page, as he went on to open up about his "second favourite" episode of cartoon series The Simpsons.

But fans soon put an end to his musings, refusing to let go of hounding the singer for new tunes.

"my favourite episode is 'Drop the Album'," shared one user, while another wrote, "you know what's top tier? me fighting you bc (because) it's one more day left in the year and i still see no album."

The Weeknd's fourth studio album is expected to drop soon.