NEWS Pete Townshend turned down the opportunity to create the soundtrack for 'Blade Runner' Newsdesk Share with :







The 'My Generation' legend revealed he was offered the chance to work on the music for the 1982 science fiction classic after collaborating with Ken Russell on 1975 'Tommy', based on The Who's 1969 album of the same name. Buy tickets below.



He said: "I worked on the music with Ken Russell for his adaptation of 'Tommy'. And when I finished, after sort of six months of working with him, I took him aside and I said I would never ever ever work on a movie ever again, this is the worst thing that's ever happened to me, and I don't even really like the film!



"But I love Ken Russell, he's fantastic. Anyway, afterwards Terry Rawlings gave me a script to look at, and I said, 'No, I'm not doing any more movies.'



"And he said, 'You must read this, mate, you must read this, it's fantastic it's by a guy called Ridley Scott.'



"And I said, 'I'm not doing any more films!', and I read the script, and I thought 'this is rubbish', and I said to him 'it's rubbish, and I'm not doing any more films for you', and it was... 'Blade Runner.' "



Earlier this year, The Who received the founding stone in the Music Walk of Fame as the first act to be honoured with the special award at the site of the new monument in Camden Town, London.



Pete and bandmate Roger Daltrey were presented with the stone by Primal Scream's Bobby Gillespie, with fans and friends watching including the likes of Suggs and Jazzie B.



They said: "We are honoured to be the first band with a stone on the Music Walk Of Fame.



"Camden has always been vital to London's thriving music scene and is, as we all know, a world-renowned hub for the arts."



Search and buy The Who tickets safely and securely below.