NEWS Lizzo left in tears after Barack Obama names Juice one of his favourite songs of 2019 Newsdesk







Lizzo was left in tears after former U.S. President Barack Obama included her tune Juice in a list of his favourite songs of 2019.



Obama has been sharing rundowns of his top picks of the past 12 months on his social media pages in recent days, with the rapper's catchy hit among his "favourite music of 2019".



"From hip-hop to country to The Boss, here are my songs of the year. If you're looking for something to keep you company on a long drive or help you turn up a workout, I hope there's a track or two in here that does the trick," Obama tweeted alongside the list of 35 songs.



Following his tweet, Lizzo was quick to respond, admitting she'd had an emotional reaction to being included in the selection.



"I love you so much Mr. Obama," she tweeted. "Thanks for assisting me with my morning cry."



Other stars left flabbergasted by Obama's backing included Olivia Wilde, whose directorial debut Booksmart made his Favourite Movies of 2019 list.



"OH MY GOD," Olivia tweeted, while Beanie Feldstein, who stars in Booksmart, added: "HOLY MOLY."



Obama also shared an additional list of three TV shows he "considered as powerful as movies", with Unbelievable, Fleabag and Watchmen making the cut.



After being made aware of Watchmen's inclusion on the list, its star Regina King took to Twitter to respond, sharing a GIF of Obama wiping a tear from his eye and writing: "How you feel when your show makes your favourite President's 'list of favourites'."