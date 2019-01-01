Singer Michelle Williams insists she's not pregnant after mix-up with namesake actress

Former Destiny's Child singer Michelle Williams has clarified that she's not pregnant, after confusion emerged surrounding reports that the actress of the same name is expecting.

According to People, the 39-year-old Brokeback Mountain star is engaged to director Thomas Kail, and will soon give birth to the couple's first child together. Following the headline-grabbing news, fans took to social media to congratulate Michelle - with many getting confused and offering their well-wishes to the 40-year-old singer.

Amid the faux pas, Michelle took to her Instagram Stories to set the record straight, writing: "A few comments are trickling in and of course I had to Google to see what's going on!

"Congrats are certainly in order but for #dawsonscreek #fosseverdon #brokebackmountain #greatestshowman #manchesterbythesea 'Michelle'."

Michelle concluded her post by writing, "Ok bye."

It's not the first time the singer has been confused for the actress. Following the Fosse/Verdon star's rousing speech at the Emmy Awards back in September, when she collected the Best Actress in a Limited Series prize, Michelle once again resorted to social media to rant about constantly being confused for the actress.

"Let’s get one thing clear. How come when y’all are tagging and commenting and congratulating a person… do y’all see that I’m black when you go to my profile or tag, or when you search for the Michelle Williams?" she said in her lengthy video rant. "I am black! Ok? I ain’t mixed with nothing, I ain’t mixed with Persian, Russian… I am black!

"So I am trying to figure out why in the world am I getting cursed out in my comments for Michelle Williams’s speech, which I thought was her truth. I thought it was awesome, I thought she was factual, I could be wrong. But, yo, I just told this woman a few minutes ago on my Instagram, I was like 'I’m so sorry that my namesake upset you. But can’t you see that I’m black?!'"