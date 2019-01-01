NEWS Mariah Carey celebrates becoming first artist to top Billboard chart in four separate decades Newsdesk Share with :







Mariah Carey has joked about becoming the first artist to top the Billboard Hot 100 chart in four separate decades.



The singer's popular hit, 'All I Want for Christmas Is You', recently soared to the top of the charts, meaning she's now achieved number-one records in each of the last four decades.



Mariah has taken to Twitter to acknowledge her own achievement, writing on the micro-blogging platform: "Yaaaaaaaaay!!! WE. DID. IT (sic)"



However, Mariah also made light of her longevity within the music business.



The chart-topping star - who is one of the best-selling artists of all time - added: "But.... what's a decade? (sic)"

Meanwhile, Mariah recently released a new video for 'All I Want For Christmas Is You'.



The pop superstar honoured her hugely popular festive hit with a fresh video to mark the song's 25th anniversary and revealed the aim was to make a real "modern classic".



During a YouTube Q&A with fans leading up to the release, she said: "We wanted to make a modern classic. It's kind of the opposite of the original video ... This is more of a production."



Mariah also previously confessed the song's success has been more of a "gradual thing" over the years.



She shared: "When it first came out, it was more of a gradual thing. It was popular, but it didn't have what it has now.



"I feel like people have grown up with the song and it's become a part of people's lives in terms of the way they celebrate the holidays. That makes me feel really proud as someone that loves Christmas so much."



