Kanye West says his Sunday Service 'saved his life'

The 'Bound 2' rapper marked the first anniversary of his gospel group with a sermon in Los Angeles, where he visited the Union Rescue Mission in downtown LA.



In his sermon to the residents of Skid Row, Los Angeles, he said: "A lot of times people say, 'Thank you Ye for Sunday Service.' I’m saying thank God. This thing saved my life. This thing was an alternative to opioids. This thing was an alternative to pornography."



Meanwhile, Kanye's wife Kim Kardashian West previously revealed his Sunday Services have been "super healing" for him.



She said: "[Sunday Service has been] super healing for him. He just lives his life with Christ ... It's had a positive impact on our family [and North] loves to be a part of it ... It’s honestly more like a healing experience for my husband. It’s just music; there’s no sermon. It’s definitely something he believes in - Jesus - and there’s a Christian vibe. But there’s no preaching. It’s just a very spiritual Christian experience."



However, North was unimpressed by the kids' choir that performed at the service and didn't want to be involved, but later joined the adult choir, only to be unimpressed by her "embarrassing stage mom", who would keep checking if she was OK.



Kim recalled: "There was a kids choir a few times and she said to me afterwards, 'Mommy, these songs are way too baby for me.' ... It's like an hour and a half like standing and being up there and at first I would try to sneak in the middle of the circle and give her a sip of water. But she would give me like, 'You're the most embarrassing stage mom. Get out of here. I'm a part of the choir. There is no one else bringing them drinks!'"