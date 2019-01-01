Carrie Underwood steps down as Country Music Association Awards host

Carrie Underwood's run as co-host of the annual Country Music Association Awards has come to an end after 12 years.

The singer, who hosted this year's ceremony with Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire, has revealed she won't be fronting the big show in 2020.

Calling the 2019 ceremony one of the highlights of her career in a touching Instagram post on Monday (30Dec19), the Before He Cheats singer writes: "I’m so proud that we could celebrate the incredible female artists that are part of the legacy of country music, past, present and future, and I’m thankful for the huge audiences all over the world that tuned in to see it. It’s hard to believe that it was my 12th year hosting and I will always treasure every show."

She adds: "I’m so incredibly grateful to everyone involved with the CMA Awards all these years. It’s hard to imagine topping what we have accomplished together, so I’ve decided that it’s time to pass the hosting torch (at least for now!) to others that will cherish it and honor it as much as I do."

For 11 of her 12 years as host, Underwood fronted the show with Brad Paisley, who bowed out of this year's ceremony to host his own TV special.