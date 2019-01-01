R. Kelly's ex to break her silence in damning new docu-series

R. Kelly's ex Dominique Gardner will open up about her relationship with the embattled singer for the first time in the new Surviving R. Kelly series.

The R&B star, who is currently behind bars on several sexual abuse charges, is bracing himself for the second docu-series based on allegations of his bad behaviour and misconduct over the years, which debuts on 2 January (20), and it has now been revealed Gardner will appear in the programme.

Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning will kick off as a three-night, six-hour follow-up to Lifetime’s 2019 series Surviving R. Kelly, in which it was claimed Gardner escaped from Kelly's custody thanks to the efforts of her mother.

"Before Dominique met R. Kelly, she was this bubbly teenager," Gardner’s mother, Michelle Kramer, explains in a clip from the new series, "but after R. Kelly, she was dark. She was like a loner."

Her interview as part of the The Reckoning will serve as Gardner’s first TV tell-all. She reportedly sat down with Lifetime reporters to talk about her experiences with Kelly in September.

The original Surviving R. Kelly docu-series, which aired in January (19), prompted lawmakers to take another look at the decades-old allegations against the singer. The investigation led to his arrest.