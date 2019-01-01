Lewis Capaldi mocked Robbie Williams in early tune

Lewis Capaldi branded Robbie Williams "insane" in one of his early tunes.

The Someone You Loved hitmaker is one of Britain's most successful musical acts of 2019, making waves both at home and in the U.S. - but the star hasn't forgotten his humble beginnings.

Speaking to U.K. newspaper the Daily Star, the singer recalled his musical influences while growing up in Scotland in the early '00s, including Genesis, Fleetwood Mac, and The Proclaimers.

"My parents had Queen always on the go," he added. "My brother was into HIM, Slipknot and Avenged Sevenfold. I was getting music from all angles, I didn't not like anything."

And while the star now cites his influences as bands like The Maccabees, Arctic Monkeys and Oasis, he remembered his early tracks didn't show much promise.

"They were terrible. There was one called Show Must Go On, it was an eleven year old commentating on the ­financial crash," he laughed. "The lyrics went, ­­'The economy is going drain and Robbie Williams is going insane,' ­because Robbie at the time was into UFOs and I remember thinking he must be losing his mind."

While Lewis is setting out to write his sophomore album in 2020, he insisted fame hasn't changed him, noting: "I don't think I'm much different... I don't have any grand expectations for my fledgling career, I've ­exceeded any already."