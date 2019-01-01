Halsey announces last-minute Melbourne show after Lorne Falls Festival is cancelled

Halsey thrilled fans in Melbourne, Australia over the weekend by announcing a last-minute show as a replacement for the axed Lorne Falls Festival.

The event in Lorne, at which the Without Me star was due to play on Sunday evening, was cancelled earlier in the day due to extreme weather and fire predictions.

However, in a bid to appease fans, the Bad At Love singer organised a stand-in concert at The Forum and vowed to donate the show's profits to fire relief efforts via Country Fire Services.

When news broke of the last-minute cancellation, Halsey took to her Instagram Stories to express her shock, before vowing to do "everything in my power to make it up to you" and urging fans to "sit tight".

Around five hours later, Halsey returned to Instagram with good news, writing: "Because of the Lorne Falls Festival cancellation, TONIGHT I'm playing a good old fashioned dirty show in MELBOURNE! I told you I'd come thru (sic)."

She added: "All profits are going to fire relief. DRIVE ON UP AND LETS DO THIS!"

All ticketholders for Lorne's Fall Festival will be offered a full refund, including booking and payment processing fees. Halsey is still set to appear at the Marion Bay, Byron Bay, and Fremantle Fall Festival dates, which are billed as her "only Australian shows".