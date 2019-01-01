NEWS Madonna and Guy Ritchie at odds over New Year's holiday Newsdesk Share with :







Madonna and Guy Ritchie are reportedly at odds over whether their son Rocco should join her for a New Year's holiday.



News of the pair's latest dispute first emerged two days before Christmas, when the Snatch filmmaker filed a motion seeking a "enforcement of a judgement or order" in the New York court which deals with matters related to their divorce and custody arrangements.



Sources have told British newspaper The Sun the spat is over whether their 19-year-old son Rocco has to join his mum and the rest of her brood on a holiday in the Maldives over the New Year, with the director insisting it's up to their son to decide.



"Things had settled down between Madonna and Guy - especially with Rocco being a bit older - but this weekend it has all kicked off again," the insider said.



"She's put her foot down and is determined that Rocco should join her and his siblings. But not everybody seems to be on board with it. Nobody is budging."



According to The Sun, the case will be heard in a Manhattan court on 1 January.



The couple were involved in a fierce custody dispute over Rocco back in 2016 which ended with the teenager living with his dad in London.



Madonna, 61, arrived in the U.K. on Friday with boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams, 25, daughters Lourdes Leon, 23, and Mercy, 13, twins Estere and Stelle, seven, and David Banda, 14.



The Material Girl hitmaker is due to begin a residency at the London Palladium at the end of January, but the concerts have been put in some doubt after she was forced to cancel the final date of her Madame X U.S. tour due to suffering "indescribable pain" from unspecified injuries.