Andrew Ridgeley: 'There's no unreleased Wham! songs'

Andrew Ridgeley insists there is no unheard Wham! material to come out of the archives.



The 56-year-old singer's late bandmate, George Michael, was never a "prolific songwriter" so everything the pair recorded together has already been heard by fans.



He said: "There's no unreleased Wham! songs. George was never a prolific songwriter. What was written was recorded generally and released."



But Andrew is hoping to offer something new for Wham! fans in the near future.



He exclusively told BANG Showbiz: "I'm hoping to develop some Wham! legacy projects. There are a couple of things in mind that hopefully will come to fruition in the next couple of years or so."



The 'Club Tropicana' hitmaker's bandmate died on Christmas Day in 2016 and Andrew most likes to remember George away from their working relationship.



He said: "I best remember George on the occasions when we were larking about and having fun times together as friends."



And Andrew was "very flattered" by the use of Wham's festive hit 'Last Christmas' in the new movie of the same name.



He said: "It's very flattering. It's an iconic song and hopefully the film will be an iconic Christmas film. It's a privilege and it's an honour."



Andrew recently spoke about how much he "misses" his "great friend", who he met at school and formed Wham! with in 1981.



The singer's grief will never fully go away but he felt "honoured" and "privileged" to be able to pay tribute to his childhood friend during the 2017 BRIT Awards, alongside their backing singers Pepsi and Shirlie, because there hadn't been a "public expression of grief" until that moment.



He said: "At times I miss him, anyone would of a great friend. But it was a real privilege to be able to give tribute to him at that time and place. There hadn't really been a public expression of grief so it was really important, it was the perfect context in which to do so. It was a great honour to do that and personally for me, it was something that I really had to do and it will live as an enduring memory."