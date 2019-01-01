Jessie J shares lengthy post about 'healing' following Channing Tatum split

Jessie J has shared a lengthy post about "healing" with her Instagram followers shortly after her split from boyfriend Channing Tatum.

The Bang Bang singer dated Magic Mike hunk Channing for a year prior to their amicable breakup, with a source telling People.com that the pair are "still good friends".

But as she attempts to move on with her life following the split, Jessie shared a motivational message with her fans, suggesting that everyone "takes time" to appreciate every second of their lives.

Alongside a picture of her silhouette in front of a setting sun, the 31-year-old wrote: "Time is the gift. Time is the fear. Time is the magic. Time is the memories. Time is the change. Time is the pain. Time is the healing.

"Zoom out. Go somewhere where your world feels and looks small. Gain perspective. Lay in the sea. Walk to the top of a mountain. Drive to (a) view point in a park. Look up at the stars. This isn’t to make you feel like your problems or sadness or the feelings you feel are not valid but to know you are NEVER Alone. Billions of people around the world. Are just trying to smile and mean it. Are actively working out who they are. Are missing someone they have lost. Are feeling worthless. YOU ARE LOVED."

Continuing the post, Jessie urged her followers not to "let past or current trauma define who you are" and insisted they "can walk away from it."

"Be there for YOU. Be there for people around you and lift each other up," she urged. "Break the cycle. Be open. Talk. Be there for yourself. Recognise the patterns of behaviour you have that can cause some of the hurt. Look inwards. Look outwards. Walk away from parts of yourself and people or situations that trigger parts of you that are unhealthy. Be honest."

She concluded her message by sending love "to anyone who feels alone", and shared the number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.