NEWS Harry Styles keeps US top spot Newsdesk Share with :







Harry Styles has maintained the top spot on the US album charts for the second consecutive week. Buy tickets below.



The 25-year-old singer's second solo album 'Fine Line' held on to the number one position on the Billboard charts after it earned 89,000 equivalent album units, according to Nielsen Music.



Although this was an 81 per cent drop from the 478,000 units in its first week, it was enough to keep Harry at number one.



'Fine Line' is the first pop album to spend two weeks at the top of the US Billboard charts since Ed Sheeran's 'No.6 Collaborations Project' debuted at number one and stayed there for a second week in July and August.



'Christmas', by Michael Bublé, 'Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial', from Roddy Ricch, Mariah Carey's 'Merry Christmas' and 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?' from Billie Eilish, round out the top five.



Meanwhile, Harry recently revealed his belief that taking magic mushrooms helped the creative process with his new record.



Harry admitted: "Making this album was all about freedom. I had a big moment ... I think part of the thing with the mushrooms thing for me is that I never do anything when I'm working, and I don't even drink when I'm working, if I'm touring or anything. I don't drink really at all.



"Making this record felt like... I just felt so much more joyous. And I was with my friends, and we were in Malibu I felt so safe. It was like, I want to take some mushrooms, I'm going to take some. Like now's the time to have fun. Like we're in Malibu. 24. I'm also in music. I'm not like, do you know what I mean? I'm not-I'm not a politician. I don't think it's that crazy. I think my thing with drugs is, if you're taking anything to escape both to try and hide from stuff then you shouldn't even drink. And if you're taking anything to have fun and be creative, then great. I was with my friends and making an album, you obviously get so in your head and you get so self-conscious about everything and you hit these bumps in the road where you're thinking this is good enough, and is it this enough? Is that enough?"



Search and buy tickets safely and securely below.