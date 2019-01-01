Cooking clues suggest Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik are back together

Gigi Hadid has fuelled rumours she and Zayn Malik are back together after sharing a photo of herself cooking a dish devised by the singer's mum on Instagram.

The 24-year-old supermodel has posted a picture of a selection of ingredients online, revealing they are from Trisha Malik's pasta salad recipe.

Zayn's mum reposted Gigi's picture and shared a screen grab on her own account of a throwback video of Gigi revealing that her favourite restaurant was "my boyfriend's mum's kitchen".

The exchange prompted fans of Gigi and Zayn's to speculate that the former couple had rekindled its romance, 10 months after the pair called it quits. Some followers suggested Gigi and Trisha were cooking in the kitchen together, but neither made that clear.

Reports from November suggested that Gigi and Zayn were back on speaking terms following her split from The Bachelorette star Tyler Cameron.

The former couple started dating back in 2015 after Zayn called off his engagement to Little Mix star Perrie Edwards, but called time on their relationship in March last year (18), announcing the split by posting statements on their social media profiles.

The singer and supermodel later rekindled their romance in June (18), but the couple is said to have broken up for the second time a few months later.