Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes pack on the PDA during night out in Toronto

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are taking their romance into 2020 with full-on public displays of affection.

The couple was spotted kissing while dining out at Chubby's Jamaican Kitchen in Toronto, Canada on Friday night (27Dec19).

A fellow diner has shared video of the Senorita stars packing on the PDA with TMZ.

Apparently, Camila and Shawn dined on large salads and drank red wine.

Asked about the time she spends with her boyfriend during a chat on SiriusXM's Hits 1 show earlier this month (Dec19), Cabello joked, "Making out is a lot of it."

The couple hooked up in the studio while recording Senorita after being friends for years. Camila started romancing Shawn shortly after ending her relationship with dating guru Matthew Hussey.

Earlier this month, Cabello revealed she's a better person thanks to her beau, after he helped her learn how to face negative emotions.

"He’ll say to me sometimes, 'Oh, I had to talk to this person because it made my heart hurt'," Cabello told Zane Lowe on Apple Beats 1's New Music Daily. "I feel like he feels this need to kind of lift the weight of whatever is hurting him in order for him to be free, and I think that that’s really beautiful.That’s a trait that I’ve adopted.."