John Legend marks 15th anniversary of his major label debut with 41st birthday post

John Legend took to social media on his 41st birthday to mark another milestone - 15 years since the release of his first major-label studio album, Get Lifted.

The All of Me hitmaker, who is married to model and presenter Chrissy Teigen, celebrated his special day on Saturday, but he took the time to look back on his career beginnings and honour those who helped make it happen.

"15 years ago, we released my debut major label album #GetLifted on GOOD/Columbia Records. Thanks to everyone who has been with me on this amazing journey ever since," he wrote on Instagram.

"I always had big dreams for my life as a musician," Legend continued. "Even when I was a young kid watching the Grammys and Star Search and Soul Train, I wanted to be on those stages. When my parents played albums on their record player, I dreamed of the day when I would make my own records. But you never know if it's all going to happen. And my biggest hopes and dreams have been exceeded by reality."

Legend went on to give a "special thanks to my collaborators on that album", including Kanye West and will.i.am, adding: "Thanks for believing in me before everyone else. Thanks for helping to shape my sound and helping to introduce me to the world."

Get Lifted was a critical and commercial success for the singer, and reached the top five of the Billboard 200 chart. The reflective post rounds out a successful year for The Voice U.S. coach, who was named People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive last month, for which he confessed he was "excited, but... a little scared at the same time".