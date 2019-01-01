BTS auctioning microphones for charity

K-pop superstars BTS are to auction seven microphones used on their recent Love Yourself tour to raise funds for the Recording Academy's MusiCares charity.

The seven mics, each signed by a member of the band, are expected to sell for $10,000 (£7,600) and $20,000 (£15,200) when they go on the block at Julien's Auctions in Los Angeles on 24 January, two days before Recording Academy chiefs host the Grammy Awards.

"The microphones were used from 2017-2019 on the Love Yourself tour," Martin Nolan, executive director of Julien's Auctions told Reuters. "If you own something like this, signed by each member, that's highly collectible and in years to come will very likely continue to appreciate in value."

BTS' microphones will be sold, alongside guitars signed by artists including Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Dave Grohl, and Pete Townshend, in the online auction raising money for the music charity.

The sale will take place on the same night Aerosmith is celebrated as the MusiCares group of the year for their impact on music and philanthropic efforts.

The band will also sell off memorabilia including some of frontman Steven Tyler's signature scarves and a signed Joe Perry guitar.