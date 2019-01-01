Rita Ora too famous to go out for coffee

Rita Ora has suggested she's too famous to stroll around London and grab coffee.

The How We Do hitmaker was asked about her ideal way to spend the day during the launch of her new show The Masked Singer U.K., and confessed she wishes she could wander around the British capital like she used to before finding fame.

The 29-year-old said: "I'm going to be boring and say something really simple. I'd love to go shopping down Portobello Road with my sister and mum.

"Grab coffee and cake in a cute little cafe and have a wander around the streets," Rita explained. "It's been a little while since I've been able to do that and I can't think of a better way to spend a day."

The singer appears as a judge on the programme alongside chat show host Jonathan Ross, TV presenter Davina McCall, and the The Hangover actor Ken Jeong, which sees masked celebrities compete to pull off the best performance as the judges attempt to guess their identity.

The Masked Singer U.K. debuts on 4 January.