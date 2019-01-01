Liam Gallagher slams today's bands for failing rock

Liam Gallagher has slammed today's generation of young rockers for failing to continue his and other hellraisers' legacy.

The former Oasis frontman has enjoyed a career renaissance as a solo artist since 2017. However, the 47-year-old has now told Britain's Daily Star newspaper that younger acts need to work and play harder to emulate their elders' success.

"It's sad I can only really name me as a rock 'n' roll star today," Liam mused. "So I still get loads of kids coming to my gigs. We no longer have f**kers like Keith Moon, but rock is only in a coma, it's not dead. It's coming back.

"Today there are more groups, but they don't ­always have the right attitude or songs. I don't see anyone out there who was as beautiful as me aged 20. Maybe it's the drugs they're taking, or the ones they're not taking. There's no cool f**kers any more."

The Wall of Glass hitmaker added that young people streaming music rather than buying records means that bands have to accept they need to head off on tour and play raucous live gigs.

"After one hit, bands want to play stadiums. They don't want to work or tour Europe in a van," the musician chastised. "The joy and love of being in a rock 'n' roll group isn't what it once was. I blame mobile phones. Now at gigs all people want to do is take ­photographs, but it goes off at my gigs."

Fans of Oasis have long been desperate for a reunion, but Liam and his brother Noel have been estranged since the band split in 2009. However, the rock veteran insisted he'll never give up hope of reforming the band.

"It's a shame and really sad that the group split up but while we are still alive there's hope," he explained. "Even if one of us is making stupid disco (music), at least one of us has stayed the same."