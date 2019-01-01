NEWS Justin Bieber urges coffee store to change its lids Newsdesk Share with :







Justin Bieber has called on Canadian fast food restaurant chain Tim Hortons to change its new coffee cup lids.



The pop star took to Instagram to complain about the store's new beverage cups, starting a poll on the site and asking his fans: “Who’s Canadian and misses these lids at Tim Hortons like I do?”



Following the survey, it emerged 70 per cent of the poll participants agreed with him, and the Sorry hitmaker penned: “@timhortons I know they could leak but it was easier to drink out of.. the coffee would come out better.. these new lids are uncomfortable on the mouth, and you get very little liquid each drink it’s a damn outrage and needs to be changed back.



"Tbh (to be honest) it shouldn’t be plastic find a way to be recyclable let’s change the world 1 lid at a time."



It wasn't long before bosses at the store got back to Bieber, thanking him for his feedback as they insisted they were working to improve the quality of the new lids.



"Sorry you aren’t loving our new lids, but the good news is that they’re made with 100 per cent recyclable plastic," they wrote. "We’d love to have you join our team that’s working to make them even better! DM us.”



And it seemed the Love Yourself star was on board with the idea, responding: “We’re making a a change one lid at a time. Thanks @timhortons.”