Niall Horan is a huge fan of Kacey Musgraves

The 'Put A Little Love On Me' singer took to Twitter to lavish praise on Kacey's 2018 album 'Golden Hour' and revealed he has listened to it "hundreds of times".



Niall, 26, wrote: "My days I’ve listened to ‘Golden Hour’ by @KaceyMusgraves hundreds of times and it never gets old. Theres no other art form that makes me feel things, the way music does (sic)."



Kacey previously cited her marriage to singer-songwriter Ruston Kelly as inspiration for the album.



She said: "It's a collection of songs representing some beautiful, positive change in my life, with meeting the right person and getting married. But there's also other aspects of songs on there that represent different other facets of life that inspire me too. Missing my family, figuring out what to do with a touring schedule and coming home and not seeing your friends."



Meanwhile, Niall is preparing for the release of his second solo album and has revealed that many of the songs were inspired by his heartbreak over his split from Hailee Steinfeld, 23.



He said: "Going through heartbreak helped write the ballads, even some of the happy songs - the sad songs that are dressed up as happy songs sometimes. Also, touring. Experiencing touring and being on stage every night, getting that buzz off the crowd and being with fans who have paid their well-earned money to come and watch only you - you learn a lot about yourself, you learn about what people want to listen to.



"I have stuff that I want to write about on my mind all the time. I had just gone through a break up, which helps when it comes to writing songs, I guess. It helps vent the emotions.



"I am just ready to go! The album is fun. There are some very sad moments, but for the most part it is a fun album. There are some nice melodies in there, some cool guitar riffs. I think my fans are going to enjoy it."



